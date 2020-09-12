Sophia S. Schiavoni, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sophia Schiavoni passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Inn at Christine Valley, surrounded by her loving family.

Private services were held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr. officiating the Mass for Sophia who was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Sophia was born August 4, 1922 to Elek and Cecelia Wojtanowski Smalleck.

Her education began in the Campbell City School System and culminated in her graduation from Campbell Memorial High School in 1940.

Upon graduation, Sophia served her country during World War II as a “driller” at General Fireproofing where she worked on the fuselage of war planes for the military. After the war, she resigned from General Fireproofing to become a full-time homemaker. In addition to caring for and guiding her three young daughters, she was also one of the original founders of the St. John’s Polish School PTO where she served as their first Secretary. Further, Sophia was an extremely active member of St. John’s Altar and Rosary Society. She also served the Campbell City School System in a variety of functions including the PTA and being the cheerleader chaperone. Once her daughters came of age, she accepted the position of Order Processor for Anchor Cigar Company.

Sophia was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Attorney Joseph Schiavoni, whom she married on May 2, 1983. She and Joe enjoyed traveling, playing golf, playing cards, cooking and socializing with their families and friends.

Also preceding her in death are her parents; her brothers, Mike and Alex Smalleck; her sisters, Ann Evanski, Kay Coss and Julia Gulas and her grandson, Christopher Michael Kovach.

Surviving Sophia, from her first marriage to George E. Dann, are her three daughters, Loretta M. Quinn of Canfield, Georgia Dann (John) Neel of Talking Rock, Georgia and Teena (Bob) Kovach of Howland.

Sophia was lovingly called “Omee” by her three grandchildren, Brian Dann Quinn of Youngstown, DeAnna Christine Kovach of Walnut Creek, California and Stephen Anthony Kovach of Howland and by her two great-grandchildren, Kiera Alexis and Carson James Quinn, who were a great source of love and enjoyment to “Omee”. In addition to several nephews and nieces, Sophia also leaves stepson, Lou (Joannie) Schiavoni; two stepdaughters, Mary Jo (Jim Sturm) Schiavoni and Lisa Schiavoni and their children, Joe (Margaret), Dan (Megan), Mark (Maria) and Nick (Karli) Schiavoni, Angela Schiavoni, Tony Sturm, Brianna Schiavoni and Gabriel and Max Johnson and their children.

Playing slot machines at the casinos and playing bingo were favorite pastimes for Sophia.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to The Inns at Christine Valley and Ironwood, Briarfield Manor and to Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful caring for Sophia.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sophia’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH, 44512.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home.

