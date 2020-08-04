Shirley Sikora, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Sikora, 84, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Shirley was born January 8, 1936 in Youngstown, the daughter of Samuel and Lillian (Boughner) Krell

Shirley worked as coordinator for Traficant for Congress and Sheriff Committee, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department, Mill Creek Park Police Department as an Officer, Marine Patrol at Lake Milton where she was the first woman in Ohio to be awarded the position. She retired from Help Hotline, Mental Health Board, and most recently worked for Infocision.

Shirley will be remembered lovingly by two children, Joseph (Donna) Humansky and Lisa Sikora; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Wanda McKinney, Rene Evenson and Krista Roman.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four children, Patricia Sandera, James Humansky, Jerry Humansky and Suzie Moyer, three sisters and a brother.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Please contact family for details.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

