Shauna M. Hensperger, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shauna Marie Hensperger, 36, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, after a lengthy and courageous battle with breast cancer.



Shauna was born September 7, 1984, in Youngstown, the daughter of Veronica Plunkett Wright and Earnest G. Leasure, Jr.



Shauna loved being a homemaker and mom. She previously worked at For Kid’s Sake Daycare and Rulli Bros. Market.

In her spare time, she enjoyed going on family trips but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.



Shauna will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Gary Hensperger, Jr., whom she married, October 15, 2010; daughter, Emma Hensperger; son, Nicholas Lowe; mother and stepfather, Veronica (Ken) Wright; twin sister, Shannon (Victor) Gutierrez; five nieces and nephews, Addyson, Lucas, Jocelynn, Jaxon and Remy; two stepbrothers, Ken (Kelly) Wright and Michael (Keri) Wright; father and mother-in-law, Gary and Phyllis Hensperger; grandfather, Donald Plunkett; grandmother, Joyce Hull; two aunts, Denise Smidt and Kathy Cain; uncle, Tim Plunkett and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

The family respectfully requests that all guests please wear a mask.

