BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Kay Daniels, nee Partelow, born January 17, 1962, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022.



Sharon was a homemaker, mother, daughter, sister and friends to many. She loved cooking, gardening and animals especially her beloved dog, Blue.



She is survived by her daughter, Olivia Daniels; son, William Caskey; mother, Shirley Thompson; stepfather, John Thompson, Sr.; sisters, Sharlene Macey, Valerie Oakley and Melissa Thompson and brother, John Thompson, Jr.



She was predeceased by her husband, William “KC” Daniels; father, Stuart Partelow; sister, Susan Schmidt and son, Justin Booker.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.



In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the family to defer final expenses.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.