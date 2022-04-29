STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shane W. Ferguson, 53, departed this life on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.

Shane was born February 10, 1969 in Youngstown, the son of Bonnie Mock White and the late William Ferguson.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School, where he played basketball.

On October 21, 2006, Shane married his best friend and love of his life, Doreen Berry after 13 years together. She has been his faithful companion and caregiver throughout his illness. They were inseparable and it was a very rare occasion to see one without the other.

Shane was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, who enjoyed watching games with his pup, Jazzy on his lap. He loved spending time with his family and friends on the water on his boat. He loved to fish and camp as well.

Shane was a proud father to his only son, David Ferguson. He also helped to raise his nieces, Jade Valley and Savanna Santana, as well as his nephew and namesake, Shane Valley. He also leaves to cherish his memory John Messer, who was like a father to him. He will be missed by his siblings, Nicole (Dan) Santana, Tammy (Fred) Wise, Lisa Ferguson, Christine (Edgardo) Ferguson Villasis and Cindy Ferguson Arney (Larry); mother-in-law, Betty Berry; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Dean) Suchora and Renee (KJ) Loughman and many nieces and nephews.

Shane was preceded in death by his father, William Ferguson; brothers, Brad Liller and Bill Ferguson; grandparents, William and Viola Mock; stepfather, Ronald White; father-in-law, Jim Berry; nephew, Thomas Valley and cousin who was like a brother to him, Paulie Parks.

Shane will be remembered as a caring and generous man who has been recognized as a Hometown Hero for his contributions to our community. A friend to everyone who knew him, his memory will live eternally.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

