Shane Barnes, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shane Barnes, Jr., 30, passed away Saturday morning, September 25, 2021.

Shane was born January 8, 1991 in Youngstown, the son of Shane Barnes, Sr. and Kimberly (Bartoletti) Coleman.

He attended Columbiana High School and Columbiana Career and Technical School for Auto Body. Shane worked for Long’s Oil Spray in Ravenna and Coal Pump in Columbiana.

Shane will be remembered lovingly by his children who were his world, Charlotte Jo and Sterling (Turbi) Barnes; parents, Kimberly (Kevin) Bartoletti-Coleman and Shane Barnes, Sr.; siblings, Austin (Kara) Coleman, Ashlie (Charles) Good, L. Coleman, Devyn Coleman and Kylian Coleman; grandparents, William (Vera) Barnes and Karen (Rich) Bailey; uncles, Zack (Brittany) Barnes, Matthew Bartoletti, Christopher Bartoletti and John (Annie) Bartoletti, Jr.; aunts, Karen (Jim) Nalipa, Connie (Bill) Engberg and Courtney Russell; nieces, Melanie and Rylie Good, Audrey and Savannah Coleman and Lilith Pokego; nephews, Kain Coleman and James Pokego and cousins, Brittanie, Blade, Kaycie, Jacob, Gunner, Jeffrey, Keira, Johnny, Michaela, Theodore, Anthony, Christopher (Stephine), Chad (Trisha), Jessica (Courtney) and Christian.

He was proceeded in death by his sister, Justina Coleman; grandparents, John and Barbara Bartoletti, Sr., and Floyd and Genevieve Coleman; great-grandparents, Robert and Thelma Barnes and James and Betty Wolfe; aunt, Kimberly Costlow and best friends, Ryan Knight and Abby Lipply.

Shane was a giving soul that would have done anything for anyone who was in need of help. So much so as he was also an organ donor and was able to give the gift of life with his heart, liver and lungs.

His family is asking that friends and family write letters to the receipts with all the stories pertaining to his life and the type of person he truly was. Letters can be sent to the Coleman Family, PO Box 55, Masury, OH 44438.

Friends may call on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the funeral home.

