BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sean P. Hofus, 52, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Sean was born August 15, 1971 in Youngstown, the son of Thomas and Donna Plesac Hofus.

He was a 1990 graduate of South High School.

He previously worked for Boardman Supply, St. Luke Catholic Church and most recently was the face of the family business, Quality Curbing and Landscaping.

Sean’s legacy will leave behind many precious memories for people. He was loved by many and would always be willing to help those in need. He loved to make people laugh and had the ability to cheer people up with his quick wit and caring personality. He had a special bond with his neighbors who will miss him dearly.

He was once very busy with his church, St. Luke Catholic Church. He served as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight and Commander of Father Corby Assembly and was a member of the Holy Name Society.

In his spare time, Sean enjoyed fishing, hunting and attending swap meets. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Sean will always be remembered lovingly by his fiancé of 28 1/2 years, Megan Miller; son, Matthew Miller; sister, Lisha Hofus Mills of Boardman; brother, Thomas ( Stacey) Hofus, Jr. of Boardman; sisters-in-law, Barbara Hofus of Campbell and Jackie Hofus of Boardman; nephews, Thomas (Elizabeth) Hofus III of Boardman, Brandon (Emily) Hofus of Austintown, Dylan Hofus of Canton and D.J. Hofus of Boardman; niece, Emilie Rendes; several great-nieces and great-nephews; many friends whom he thought of as family and his beloved female rottweilers, Harley and Gypsy.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lisha Hofus and Tracey Hofus; brother, Daniel Hofus; maternal and paternal grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

In his last selfless act on earth, Sean was able to give the gift of life through organ donation to Life Banc.

Per Sean’s request there will be no calling hours. A private Celebration of Life was held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home.

