CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sean Derek Tisone.

He was born in 1969, and passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Sean graduated from Canfield High School in 1987, and from the University of Cincinnati in 1991, where he earned his degree in Business Administration.

After initially working in Cincinnati following graduation, Sean moved to Colorado in 1997, to start his first business. He returned to Canfield, Ohio, in 2003, to launch the popular Market Magazine. Sean grew his local magazine company to become the largest direct mail magazine in Northeast Ohio, with offices in Youngstown, Cleveland, and Akron. Sean was not just an entrepreneur, but was also heavily involved in the local Youngstown business community. He received several business growth awards from the Youngstown Regional Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he served as a board member of Tippecanoe Country Club, and for many years, was an active member of the Boardman Rotary Club.

Sean was very charismatic, and an entrepreneur at heart. His creative and innovative mind was always working, and he was constantly exploring new ideas to grow his businesses. After the sale of Market Magazine to a national conglomerate, he purchased the Cortland Roller Rink, in Cortland, Ohio. He renovated and reopened the property in 2020, to numerous accolades. Sean was passionate in restoring the rink, and he took great joy in providing local families with a fun and enjoyable venue to gather and make memories.

Sean dearly loved his two daughters. He was supportive of all of their endeavors, and extremely proud of their achievements. He was passionate in spending time with his girls, and watching them grow into strong independent women.

Sean is survived by his two daughters, Haley and Mia Tisone, and their mother, Wendy Tisone. He is also survived by his brother Dr. Mark Tisone (Gretchen), and their three children, Summer, Allie, and Tanner Tisone.

Sean was predeceased by his parents, Dr. John and Joanne Tisone, as well as his brother, Todd Tisone.

A memorial service will be held at the Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad Street Canfield 44406 on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Sean’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, employees, and the community he served. His legacy will live on through the memories he created, and the impact he had on the lives of those he touched. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sean Derek Tisone, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 14, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.