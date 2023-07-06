AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Bendel, 53, of Austintown, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023.



He was born July 22, 1969 to Georgia and Stephen Bendel, Sr.



Scott graduated from Boardman High School in 1987.



He acquired a love for excavating at an early age through his father’s excavating business. He went on to dedicate his life to a career in excavating; anyone that knew him knew his love for dirt.



Scott spent his free time restoring cars and motorcycles which he was very passionate about.



Scott is survived by his two daughters, Allie (Lou) Bartlo and Mackenzie Bendel; mother of his children, Danielle Kosek; grandson, LJ; his parents, Steve and Georgia Bendel and his sister, Tracy (Pat) Higgins.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Bendel, Jr.



There will be a Celebration of Life held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. It will be held at Emmanuel Community Church, 6512 Kirk Road in Canfield.



A special thanks to Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman for their understanding and support during this difficult time. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Scott Bendel, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.