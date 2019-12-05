Santiago Villanueva, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Santiago Villanueva, 93, who passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

Santiago was born December 29, 1925 in Ciales, Puerto Rico, the son of Juan and Julia (Huertas) Villanueva.

Santiago was retired from L.T.V. Steel.

He was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at Sta. Rosa de Lima.

Santiago will be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Juana Vasquez whom he married June 20, 1953; five children, Roberto (Milagro) Villanueva, Antonio (Diane) Villanueva, Evelyn (John) Holovatyk, Lucy Seidita and Milagro (Brian) Brunink; ten grandchildren, Robert (Danielle) Villanueva, Eydie (Brady) Mathews, Tony (Lindsey) Villanueva, Ashley Villanueva, Alexa Holovatyk, Ariel Holovatyk (Nick Klacik), Kelci Holovatyk, Kimberly Seidita, Carl Seidita II and Schuylar Brunink and nine great-grandchildren.

