Sandra Wallace, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Wallace, 73, passed away peacefully Monday, September 27, 2021.

Sandra was born on August 8, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of Mario and Amelia Sefner Priley.

Sandra was a proud homemaker and an overall caretaker her entire life. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her spare time, Sandra enjoyed doing arts and crafts and volunteering at Every Dog Matters with her daughter, Cheri. She loved animals and rescued many over the years. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Her husband, John Paul Wallace whom she married April 8, 1967, passed away August 20, 2017.

Sandra will always be remembered lovingly by her three children, Denise Wallace, James Wallace and Cheri (Greg Wilson) Wallace; seven grandchildren, Matthew Wallace, William Aaron, Courtney Wallace, Sarah Wallace, Caitlin Wallace, Joey Wallace and Anthony Wallace; brother, Steve (Kathy) Priley; two sisters, Gina Lucas and Renee Sodormora and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Priley.



Friends may call on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at Grace Church, 4478 Boardman-Canfield Road, Canfield, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, Sandra respectfully requested donations be made in her name to Every Dog Matters Rescue, 6329 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

