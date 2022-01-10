YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandy Strobel went home to the Lord on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

She attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown and was a lifelong resident.

She worked at the Isle of Capri Restaurant and Geneve Lounge in Struthers.

Sandy will always be remembered for her kind and giving nature. She was a friend to all. Sandy loved to cook, especially stuffed cabbage, haluski, pierogies and could even make a mean spaghetti sauce. Her other love was shopping and boy could she do it. We all remember how she would call you up and say can you run me to Walmart or the Dollar Store, I just need one thing. Two hours and two buggies later, she is still there. Sandy also loved to give advice. Sandy was known for her leopard print tops and of course, her classic bikini bodied t-shirt.

Sandy is survived by her children, Cindy (Ron) Moore and John Strobel; grandchildren, Courtney Wolfcale, Kaylee and David Tancer and Dalton (Shannon) Moore; two grandsons, Dawson Tancer and Brady Moore; brother, Butch (Sandy Ascierno) Rycek; sister, Joyce (Vince) Marco and brother, Jerome (Diane) Rycek; nieces and nephews, Justin D’Onofrio, Kelly (Mike) Wildes, Kelly (Bobby) Havrilla, Crystal, Heather and Rick Rycek and granddogs, Bella, Lucy and Dougie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Ann Rycek; grandson, Chucky Wolfcale and nephew, Jerome Rycek II.

Family and friends may call on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m.

