YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Ann Harver, 79, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024.

She was born on October 30, 1944, in Youngstown, the daughter of Edward Harver, Sr. and Rose Briglovich Harver.



She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and Choffin School of Nursing.



Sandy began her career as a school nurse in the Youngstown Public School System before working at Cafaro Hospital. It was there that she discovered her true passion for caring for the elderly. Sandy was known for serving her patients with dignity, respect, and true compassion.

She also was a long-time contributor to the St Jude Children’s Hospital.



Sandy had a passion for family, the Cleveland Browns and took pride in her Croatian heritage. She was a talented Bugarija player and a member of the American Croatian Club and St. George’s Croatian Lodge. Sandy was also a dedicated blood donor and a member of the 7-gallon club. In her free time, Sandy loved to travel, enjoy family gatherings, delve into family history and play the Bugarija and attending picnics at Strossmayer Croatian Picnic Grounds.



To know Sandy was to love her, she had a great sense of humor and was a kind and generous person. Her legacy is one of fortitude in work, leadership by example and enduring dedication to family, community and her Croatian heritage. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Sandy is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann Harver Rosario; son-in-law, Virgilio Rosario, Jr.; granddaughters, Ciara and Adriana Rosario; sister, Stephanie Harver Szoke; brother-in-law, Ronald Szoke and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Harver, Sr. and Rose Marie Harver Phillips and her brothers, William Harver and Edward Harver II.



A special thank you goes to Sandy’s close friends, Marlo, Debbie and Mo, for their love, care and support.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue in Youngstown with the Rev. John Jerek as celebrant.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.