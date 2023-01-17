BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. Reda, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Sandy was born in Youngstown on December 26, 1946, the daughter of John and Anna Kandrach Slivka.

Sandy attended both St. Luke and St. Dominic Church.

She was a homemaker.

In her spare time, Sandy enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, crafts and decorating for the holidays.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Frank Reda, whom she married February 26, 1966; four children, Melanie, Mark and twins, Jeff (Becky) and Joe Reda; eight grandchildren, Dale, Sheila, Callie, Mark, Max, Willow, Jake and Lucas; three great-grandchildren, Francesca, Vincent and Quinn and brother, John Bilon.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

