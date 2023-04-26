POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel W. Mashorda, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully Monday morning, April 24, 2023 at the Hospice House with his family by his side.

Sam was born December 31, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of William and Mary Orville Mashorda.

He worked as a pipefitter and plumber for many years in the area.

He attended St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Sam loved attending Mooney football games, hot rods, dark chocolate cherries and spending mornings on the deck with his coffee and his beloved dog. He was a national roller-skating champion and loved to rollerblade in the park. Sam was also known for his superb dancing skills.

Sam faithfully served his country with the U.S. Marines.

Sam will always be remembered lovingly by his wife of 28 years, Dawn Umstead Mashorda; his children, Cheri (Dan) Skrobut, Samuel Mashorda, Jr. and Joseph Shereen) Mashorda; stepdaughter, Lori (Rick) Tackett; six grandchildren, Shaun (Monica), Danny, Connor, Allyson (Mike), Jennifer (Derek) and Trevor; great-grandchild, Braydon and a sister, Anna Marie Braund.

Friends may call on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman with a service to follow.

Friends may call on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman with a service to follow.

