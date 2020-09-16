Samuel Ramunno, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel “Sam” Ramunno, 70, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.

Sam was born November 21, 1949 in Youngstown, the son of Ernest, Sr. and Philomena “Minnie” (Altiero) Ramunno.

Sam earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Master’s in Administration, both from Youngstown State University.

He spent 38 years in education as a teacher and principal at Hubbard and Lowellville High Schools. He also served on the Board of Education at Lowellville for four years.

In his spare time, Sam loved traveling, cars and photography.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, longtime partner of 40 years, Marlene Semansky; sister, Anita Mediate; brother, Ernest, Jr. (Gen) Ramunno; brother-in-law, Dennis Hynes; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews and many friends at Dunkin’ Donuts and everywhere.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Carol Hynes and brother-in-law, Anthony Mediate.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A private service will be held for the family.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Sam’s family.

