Samuel F. Rogers, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel F. Rogers, born February 16, 1936 to Anthony and Rose Rogers, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the age of 85, with his family by his side.



A lifetime resident of the Youngstown area, Sam graduated from Lowellville High School and received a BS in Education from Youngstown State University, after which he earned his MS in Education from Westminster College.

Sam enjoyed a long career as an educator, coach and athletic director. He was a member of the Curbstone Coaches for 30 years. He served on the Hall of Fame Induction committee and the Hall of Fame selection committee. Sam was a trustee with the group for 27 years and was always willing to help the Curbstone Coaches in any way he could.



Although dedicated to his work, Sam was first and foremost a husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Russo and his grandchildren, Samantha (Patrick) Wolfe and Matt Russo. He is also survived by his son-in-law and “personal planner,” John Nolfi.

Sam was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joanne (Tina) and his son, Sammy.

Sam was one of eight children. He is survived by his sister, Mrs. Margaret Everly. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Philip, Ernest and James, as well as his sisters, Mrs. Ann Lewis and Mrs. Mary Warmajack.



The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the nurses from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Infusion Center for the thoughtful and gracious care they provided to Sam.



Visitation services open to family and friends will be held at Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Sam at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 131 E. Wood Street in Lowellville on Friday. April 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Please meet directly at church.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that those paying respects or attending the funeral wear masks and maintain social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines. The family understands if you feel uncomfortable attending and asks that you keep Sam in your thoughts and prayers.

