YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally R. Esposito, 87, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Sally was born in Youngstown to Francis Danks and Rose Hackett Danks on January 21, 1936.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1954 and was a member of St. Edward Parish in Youngstown.

Sally worked at Union National Bank until becoming a full-time mom.

She married Carl Esposito on September 12, 1958.

She loved Carl, her best friend, with all her heart. She enjoyed dancing, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends.

Besides her husband, Carl, she leaves to cherish her memory her children, Frank (Diane) Esposito, Anthony (Martha) Esposito, and Michael (Gina) Esposito; seven grandchildren, Carl and Frankie Esposito, Lauren Strobel and Julia Esposito, and Anna, Sophia, and Michael Esposito; her brother Frank (Joyce) Danks; her sisters Dorothy Sarkies and Roselyn Mikolich; and her sister-in-law Rose Mortellaro.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Sabanick; her brothers, James and William Danks, and her brothers-in-law, Robert Mikolich, John Franklin, Russ Sarkies, and Joe Mortellaro.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 23 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 238 Tod Lane in Youngstown with Msgr. Robert Siffrin officiating. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church for mass.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.