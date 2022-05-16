YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan Eric Porter, 13, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 6, 2022.



Ryan was born on March 17, 2009, in Youngstown, son of Margaret Ann Porter and the late Eric D. Porter.



He was baptized in the Methodist faith.

Ryan was an amazing young man who had compassion and love for everyone he met. He was always ready to help, had a kind word, a hug and a smile.



Ryan was a student at Lowellville School. He was an active student member of the band. As a student at Lowellville, he studied different foreign languages and signing for the deaf. Ryan loved music and enjoyed playing his trombone, bass, keyboard, drums and guitar.



He spent many hours on his computer creating music melodies. His favorite NFL team was the Pittsburgh Steelers and favorite wrestler was John Cena. As a child, Ryan spent many hours by his father’s side learning how to repair cars and trucks, especially his father’s 1985 Monte Carlo. Ryan played T-ball for Morgan Oil, Falcon Foundry and Bodine Perry. Ryan had interest in studying computer medical engineering as a future career. He enjoyed taking rides in his dad’s Classic 1985 Monte Carlo. He especially loved it when family gathered for birthdays, holidays, BBQs and other occasions, just because.

Margaret’s companion, Keith Kanza played a significant role in Ryan’s life as well. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, swimming, biking and playing his gaming devices with his friends Levi, Logan, John, Spencer, Keenan and Caleb. Ryan was a smart child. He learned how to work on a computer at age four. He also enjoyed playing with his cat, Lily and the dogs, Spencer and Minnie.



He will always be remembered lovingly by his mom, Margaret Ann Porter of Youngstown; grandmother, Carol Reedy of Boardman; aunts, Kim Morrison of Boardman and Shelley (William) Clay of Youngstown; uncles, Scott Morrison of Youngstown and Durand Porter of Niles and numerous cousins and friends.



Besides his father, Eric D. Porter, who passed away on August 1, 2020, he was preceded in death by grandfathers, Jerry Morrison, Wade Porter and Clair Reedy; grandmother, Carol Porter; uncles, Allen Porter, Mark Morrison and James Reedy; aunts, Lori Porter and Jean Shiminsky and his dog, Maggie.



Ryan will forever be in his family and friends’ hearts. His memory will continue to live on through his family and friends.



Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., followed by a 3:00 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman, with Pastor Joseph Congemi as officiant.



In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to Margaret Ann Porter.



The Porter family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the Lowellville community, friends and family for their support, prayers and condolences.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.