POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Russell F. Sansosti, 58, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 28, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.



Russell was born November 8, 1963 in Youngstown, the son of Richard and Martha Ann Day Sansosti.



Russell worked for American Standard for 30 years, a job he truly loved.

In his spare time he loved restoring cars, working around the house, rescuing cats and spending time with his family.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Rhonda Helsel, whom he married May 30, 1992 at A&W because of their love of cars; two children, Rose Sansosti and Russell (Amanda) Sansosti; father, Richard (Patricia) Sansosti; mother, Martha (Fred) Scott; sister, Darlene Humphrey and a grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Fred Scott and sister Debbie Sansosti.



Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.



Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Russell’s family.

