Russell E. Lamping, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell E. Lamping, Sr., 90 of Boardman, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 surrounded by his family.



He was born September 3, 1930, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Frank H. and Alma Lamping.

He was married to the late Grace (Vorholt) and then served in the Army and was a decorated veteran of the Korean War. After returning home to his love Grace, whom he married on March 15, 1952, he and Grace enjoyed life to the fullest and loved raising a larger than life family.

Russell was a strong, kind, loving and supportive husband and father and later became the same to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family.

He prided himself on his Catholic faith and being one of the founding members of St. Luke Parish, and also a member of the Cursillo.



Russell was also a passionate coach and enthusiast of several baseball associations such as Cardinal Mooney Baseball and was instrumental in Boardman Youth Baseball.

He spent his career as an insurance broker and later retired at the age of 86 from the Tunno Insurance Agency owned by his good friend, Bernie Tunno.



He spent most of his retirement and life enjoying being around his family and attending and supporting several of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Grace; parents, Frank and Alma; his brothers, Les and Bob and sister, Dolly.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Russ (Mary) Lamping of Poland, Donald (Wandie) Lamping of Boardman, Barb (Bob) Bletso of Boardman, Diane (Bob) Diamond of Boardman, Charles (Amelia) Lamping of Poland, Tim (Tammy) Lamping of Boardman and Mike (Heidi) Lamping of St. Louis, Missouri. Russ was blessed and proud to have influenced the life of his 21 grandchildren and 26 soon to be 27 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Trudy (Jim) Stross of Cincinnati, Ohio, who was his wife’s twin sister.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley/Serafina’s Six Winged Angels or to Hospice of the Valley.

Friends may call on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 and everyone is asked to meet directly at the church.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at both the funeral home and church. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Russ's family.

