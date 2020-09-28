Ruperta Hernandez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruperta Hernandez, 86, passed away early Saturday morning, September 26, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

Ruperta was born June 23, 1934, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

She retired after 25 years of service from Brentwood Originals.

Ruperta was a member of St. Angela Merici Church.

She loved to cook and provide care and comfort for all her family and freinds.

Ruperta will be remembered lovingly by her son, Hector M. Hernandez and 12 grandchildren, especially Hector M. Hernandez, Jr., who took loving care of his abuela and Dominic Hernandez.

Ruperta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Domingo Hernandez; two daughters, Ida and Zada Hernandez; a son, Roberto Hernandez; two sisters and three brothers.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m., funeral service.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family unless you are attending the service.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

