Roy E. Anderson, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy E. Anderson, 93, passed away on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters.



Born February 4, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, Roy was the son of the late Nils Otto Anderson and Anna Marie Anderson.



Roy served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea.

Shortly after his return he married his “sweetheart”, Rose Mary Troll, of 72 years, on November 8, 1948.



Roy’s work experience included General Fireproofing, Feldman Brothers Produce Company and then later worked at Ace Lumber well into his 80s. He was a wonderful, hardworking provider whose family always came first.



Besides his wife he leaves behind to cherish his memory four daughters, Darlene Knight (Geoff) of Hudson, Deborah Hooks (Robert) of Youngstown, Denise Moore (Edward) of Boardman and Doreen Anderson of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, Kimberlee Hanophy (Mike), Kevin Knight, Paul Moore (Sharon), Rebecca Waddell (Jacob), Sarah Perrotta (Kevin), Ryan Kelty, Ross Kelty (Amber) and Rachel Kelty and 13 great-grandchildren.



Other than his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his siblings, Glenn Anderson, Paul Anderson, Edith Anderson, Vera Anderson and Betty Scofinsky.



Roy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and beloved friend to many. He will always be remembered for his nightly prayers for all the people and animals in his life. In his younger years he loved playing softball and was an avid bowler. Later in life he and his wife enjoyed trips to the casino, playing Shanghai rummy with his family, watching the polka hour on Sunday and a cold Budweiser.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a graveside service at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.



Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Roy’s family.Read Less

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roy E. Anderson, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.