YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy C. Simmons, 82, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 29, 2022 in the presence of his loving family.

Roy was born February 14, 1940 in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of Oscar and Stella Arthur Simmons.

Mr. Simmons was an engineer for the CSX Railroad, retiring in 2002 after 36 years.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, Artillery Division.

He attended Bridge of Hope Church in Boardman.

Roy’s passion was being outdoors, planting a garden and growing his beautiful flowers.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, the former Nancy Tyma, whom he married September 3, 1960. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his loving daughter, Terri Lynn and her husband, John Parker, of Howland, who was Roy’s close companion and handyman. He leaves his only son, Brian (Joann) Simmons of Poland; two grandchildren, Brianna and Brandon Simmons; sister, Brenda (Frank) DeSimone of Austintown and two brothers, Daniel (Norma) Simmons of Girard and Larry (Julia) Simmons of Orlando, Florida

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ronald and Joseph Simmons.

There are no calling hours or services.

