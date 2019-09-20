Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home

A Family Tradition of Compassion, Care, and Commitment
Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home has been Family Owned & Operated and providing funeral services Since 1850. Our experience has taught us that when losing a loved one, those left behind feel lost and alone. Many do not know where to turn to or how to cope. We off many support programs that are dedicated to helping you during your difficult time and making each day a little easier for you when a loved one is lost.
Whether you are looking for advice on planning a loved one’s funeral, we offer a vast array of personalization available when planning a service to represent the unique experiences of a loved one’s life.
Website: https://rossifunerals.com/home.html
Flowers: https://rossifunerals.com/Order_Flowers_849499.html
Services: https://rossifunerals.com/Helpful_Guidance_-57430.html
E-mail: rossibfh@rossifunerals.com
Address(s) & Phone Number:
Boardman Chapel
4442 South Ave
Youngstown, OH 44512
330-788-9651
Lowellville Chapel
151 Second St
Lowellville, OH 44436
330-788-9651