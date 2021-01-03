Roseann Pastore, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roseann (Nock) Pastore, 71, passed away Saturday morning, January 2, 2021.

She was born January 13, 1949 in Youngstown, the daughter of William R. and Hazel Jean (Conti) Nock.

Roseann was a registered nurse for Northside Hospital for 25 years.

She loved to go on vacations, especially cruises with her husband, Lou.

She was an active and faithful member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church where she sang in the church choir.

Roseann leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, James P. “Lou” Pastore, whom she married December 30, 1988; three daughters, Lisa (Scott) Suchora, Amy Connolly and Courtney Pastore; four grandchildren, Taylor and Leah Connolly, Ali Boyer and Victora Suchora; five sisters, Jeannie (Bob) Patton, Barbara Wolf, Rebecca Bittner, Nancy (Robert) Cunning and Suzanne Gentile and four brothers, Robert (Jean) Nock, Frank (Julie) Nock, John Nock and William Nock, Jr.

Besides her parents, Roseann was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Zelinka.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and all guests are expected to wear a mask at all times while at church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

