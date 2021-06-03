Rose Y. Tomidajewicz, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Y. Tomidajewicz 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Rose was born April 8, 1926, in Youngstown, the daughter of Dominic and Louise Colengello Mancino.

She was a greeter at Walmart and was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church. In her spare time, Rose enjoyed going to casinos.

Rose leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Hank (Roxanne) Tomidajewicz and Dominic (Frances) Tomidajewicz; granddaughter, Sarah (Jason) Gustwiller and great-grandson, Haden.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Henry Tomidajewicz; four brothers, Sal, John, Chris and Pat Mancino and grandson, Daniel Tomidajewicz

Services for Rose will be held at a later date.

