Rose Obney, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Obney, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Rose was born August 3, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Soares.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. James Episcopal Church.

Rose leaves to cherish her memory her son, Thomas H. (Georgia) Obney and three grandchildren, Sean (Mia), Daniel (Nora) and Timothy (Rebecca).

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Obney; grandson, Ronald J. Obney, Jr and son Ronald J. Obney, Sr.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Rose’s family.

