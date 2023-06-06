YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Mary Billock, 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 3, surrounded by her family after a brief stay at Hospice House in Poland.



Rosie was born in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Michael and Julia Lockhart Zevkovich.

She was a 1958 graduate of McDonald High School. She then attended the School of Radiology and worked as an x-ray technician at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1997.



She was married to her husband, James J. Billock, Sr. for 49 years until his death in 2012.



Her family was her pride and joy. She attended countless sporting events and recitals for her children and grandchildren. She was a passionate home cook and hosted Sunday family dinners for years. Crafting, crocheting and silk flower arranging were her favorite pastimes and she enjoyed supplying friends and family with handmade gifts of wreaths, scarves and arrangements as surprises. Rosie also enjoyed lifelong friends with her Women’s 500 Club meeting monthly for decades.



Rosie is survived by her four children, James J. (Colleen) Billock, Jr., Mary Ellen (Ken) Ross, Sr., Joanne (Jim) Sapp and Michael (January) Billock; her nine grandchildren, Jimmie (Alena), Jacob and Mollie Billock, Kenny, Jr. and Victoria Ross,Haylie and Caitlyn Sapp, Dylan and Hayden Billock; two great-grandchildren, Levi and Hattie Kay and Emelia Rose arriving in September; three sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, John, George, Sam and Edward Zevkovich.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue in Youngstown, with Rev. John Jerek as Celebrant. Please meet directly at church for the Mass.



Memorial contributions can be sent to the family and will be donated to a charity of the family’s choice.



