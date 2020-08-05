Rose Marie Nudo, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTribues) – Rose Marie Nudo, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, August 3, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Rose was born May 20, 1933 in Oriolo, Calabria, Italy, the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria Antonia (Diego) Corrado.

She was a graduate of South High School and Youngstown State University.

Rose was a dedicated teacher for many years at St. Brendan and St. Dominic Schools. She was a member of St. Dominic Church and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica. She was also a member of Infant Jesus of Prague, Altar Rosary Society, Cursillo, Association of Our Lady of Lourdes and Youngstown Vocation Support Society.

Rose will be remembered lovingly by her husband, Joseph L. Nudo, whom she married June 7, 1958; four children, Louis (Susan) Nudo, David Nudo, Tracey (John) Mitchell and Raymond (Karin) Nudo and three grandchildren, John Michael “J.T.”, Gianna and Francesca.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Mary (Nick) Delia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue in Youngstown. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Rose’s name to Southern Care Hospice or Youngstown Vocation Support Society.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Marie Nudo, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 6, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: