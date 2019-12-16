Rose Marie Mezzapeso, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church in Poland for Rose Marie Mezzapeso, 71, who passed away peacefully Sunday evening, December 15, 2019, with her family by her side.

Rose Marie was born June 29, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of Dante J. and Mary (Pierko) Giancola.

She worked 11 years for Utility Contracting, Incorporated, retiring in December of 2018.

Rose Marie was a member of Holy Family Church. Rose Marie enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling to Las Vegas and to entertain by having the family over for all the major holidays, especially Christmas Eve. She equally enjoyed going for drives in her 2007 Solstice convertible.

Besides her husband, Stephen A. Mezzapeso Sr., whom she married March 21, 1968; she will always be remembered lovingly by her three children, Stephen A. Jr. (Catherine) Mezzapeso, Scott A. Mezzapeso and Regina (Adam) Schacht; two grandchildren, Dominic R. and Giavanna M. Mezzapeso; her parents, Dante and Mary Giancola; sister, Laura E. Giancola and brother, Dennis J. Giancola.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 18, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Valley, family and friends who have helped with Rose Marie’s care in some small way.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Rose Marie’s family.

To send flowers in memory of Rose Marie Mezzapeso, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.