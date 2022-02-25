YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel in Youngstown with the Very Rev. Michael J. Cariglio officiating for Rose Marie Gaffney, 82, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Rose was born January 5, 1940, in Youngstown, daughter of John and Rose Gelonese Monaco.

Rose graduated from East High School. She then went on to obtain her associate degree in business from Youngstown State University.

Rose owned Seams To Me fabric store.

Rose was a woman of many talents. She taught ceramics, restored religious statues for local churches and was a competitive roller skater. She enjoyed most of her time in the kitchen whether it was cooking or baking.

Rose was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and the Mothers of the Crucifix.

Rose leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, John B. Gaffney, whom she married September 2, 1961; two children, Annamarie (Mark) Jonda and John (Lisa) Gaffney; four grandchildren, Britney Jonda, Bobby Jonda, Joseph Gaffney and Steven Gaffney; sister-in-law, Antoinnette Monaco; brother- in-law, William (Barbara) Gaffney and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Frank, Bruno and Rocco Monaco; two sisters, Philomena Marafiote and Catherine Calzo; four brothers-in -law, Vito Marafiote, Michael Calzo and Edward and Robert Gaffney and two sisters-in-law, Angeline and Dorothy Monaco.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Masks are recommended.

