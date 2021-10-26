Rose M. “Rosie” Esposito, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose “Rosie” Marie Esposito passed away in her home on October 21, 2021 at the age of 65.

She was born November 4, 1955, in Youngstown and raised by her grandparents Michael and Mary Philips.

Rosie retired from Aerolite in October after 26 years where she made many lifelong friends.

She was an excellent cook and loved trying new recipes, she was known for her wedding soup which she always shared with friends and family. She loved scary movies, couponing, and spending time with her grandchildren. Rosie had a deep faith and read the bible daily. She was kindhearted and always extended herself to loved ones.

She is survived by her three children; daughter, Anna (Troy) Roper of Cortland, sons, Freddie Esposito (Rana Pochiro) of New Springfield and Michael Esposito of Boardman and eight grandchildren, Alicia (Quinten) Provost, Luis Vivas, Jimmy (Morgan) Britton, Lonnie Dobranchin, Nino Esposito, Lauryn Esposito, Aiden Esposito and Mason Esposito.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the book of memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Rosie’s family.

