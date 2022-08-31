CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beautiful mother, Rose M. Pignatelli Flask, who blessed our hearts with her life, her laughter and her love, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Rose was born on July 13, 1932, the daughter of John and Lucia Crudele Pignatelli.

She was proud to have grown up on the East Side of Youngstown and attend Immaculate Conception grade school. She graduated in 1950 from East High School, where she was voted best dressed girl of her class. She was a lifelong area resident

It was in a wedding that they were partners in, that she met the love of her life, George J. Flask. They were married at Immaculate Conception Church on June 11, 1955. They shared nearly 53 years wonderful years together in a home they built in Liberty Township until his death on April 9, 2008.

Together they had two daughters, and a son and Rose began her career as a proud housewife/homemaker and stay-at- home mother. She was a true matriarch and always made her family top priority. She loved her family passionately and wanted nothing more than to spend time with them. She was not only the best Mom to her children growing up but also became their best friend as they got older.

She was a fabulous cook and baker, and her family will miss all the wonderful Italian dishes that she prepared. Rose was blessed with the gift of hospitality and her home was always open to everyone. She had a heart of gold and radiated a special warmth.

She gave her children many fond memories which included: picnics at Crandall Park, regular trips to Idora Park, swimming at Presque Isle Beach with cousins and many church festivals. Family can never forget walking into her house for Sunday dinners with the aroma of sauce and meatballs cooking on the stove and the Italian hour playing on the radio.

She was a member of St. Rose Church. She was a woman of faith and a dedicated Christian which made her an exceptional role model. Prayer was a part of her daily routine. She attended many novenas and prayer services. She had a special devotion to St. Anthony.

Rose leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories two daughters, Luanne (Christopher) Pesa of Boardman, Lisa (Donald) Kniska of Canfield; son, William (Roseanne) Flask of Canfield; grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Marsco, Amanda (fiancé Joseph Khoury) Marsco, Shana (Joseph) Fagnano, Jensen Kniska, Cameron Flask and Gianna Flask; great-grandchildren, Julianna (Blaine) Begalla, Michael and Robert Marsco, Aubrey Horvat, Dominic Khoury, Francesca, Santino and Stella Fagnano.

Rose also leaves behind her sisters-in-law Lillian Pignatelli of Youngstown and Betty Pignatelli of Struthers along with several nieces and nephews, including Jennifer (John) Falbo of St. Clairsville, Andrea (John) Elberty of Canfield and Alyssa (Rob) Armeni of Canfield.

Besides her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband George, an infant sister, Angelina Pignatelli and three brothers, Frank, Angelo and Joseph Pignatelli. She also leaves in-laws, Evelyn (Frank) Silvestri, Ann (Louis) Rich and Phyllis (Thomas) Scheckelhoff.

Rose was cherished by her family and friends. She was an amazing woman of grace, generosity and strength. Her charm and kindness will always be remembered, and her spirit will live on in them eternally.



The Flask family would like to especially thank everyone who took such compassionate care of their mom over the years, especially devoted friend Tina Bury, Liz D’Amato, Tammy Crawford and Tami Sikora.

Since our mother had great enjoyment in taking care of others, preparing and sharing her food, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Rose’s name to the Rescue Mission of Youngstown, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44510 in her honor.

Friends may pay their respects on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Rose’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 1, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.