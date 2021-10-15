Rose M. Gampetro Matasic, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Gampetro Matasic, 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 14, 2021, after a brief illness.



Rose was born November 1, 1923, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Josephine Spagna Giampietro.



Rose was a 1944 graduate of East High School.

Shortly after graduating from high school, Rose worked as a clerk at Strouss-Hirschburg. She then went on to work in the upholstery department of Ohio Chair Company, as a sales clerk at Alta Moda Boutique in the late 70s and early 80s, then retiring as a sales clerk from Sym’s Drugs in 1988.



She was of strong Catholic faith. Rose was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica and was devoted to the blessed St. Anthony.



Her sense of style and zest for life was not one of someone of her age. Still enjoying fashion and celebrity magazines, soap operas, sports, cooking shows and casinos. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends and at family parties. She was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed preparing old Italian favorites, especially her tarallis (Italian pretzels), pizzelles and wedding cookies.



Her husband, John S. Matasic, whom she married June 1, 1963, passed away in 2008.



Rose will always be remembered lovingly by her daughter, who was her best friend, Carla (James) Catheline of Canfield, with whom she made her home; grandson, James Catheline, Jr. and three great-grandchildren, Bella, Gavin and Aiden Catheline.



Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Provenzale and Ann Frankino and six brothers, Charles, John, Dominic (Byrd), Joseph, Vincent and Thomas Gampetro.



The Giampietro and Matasic families embrace each other with never-ending love, compassion and support. Rose truly represented her family proudly. She leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces; great-nephews and even a few great-greats whom she loved and cherished and all who in return showered her with their unending love and affection.



Private services will be held for the family at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rose’s honor can be sent to your favorite charity; Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.



Jim and Carla would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the angels who surrounded their Mom with love, care and compassion.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Rose’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 17, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.