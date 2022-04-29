BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose LaVolpa, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Rose was born May 18, 1929 in Youngstown, the daughter of Pasquale and Celeste DeVincenzo DeVincent.

Rose was a secretary at the DeBartolo Corporation.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Her husband, Anthony A. LaVolpa, whom she married June of 1955, passed away February 2008.

Rose will always be remembered lovingly by her three sons, Rocco (Natasha), John (Leslie) and Matt (Patty); daughter-in-law, Doris LaVolpa; eight grandchildren, Anthony (Shannon), Rocco, Marc (Pam), John, Taylor and Paige and Jana; seven great-grandchildren, Anthony, Gabriella, Sophia, Jackson, Levi, Zoey and Peyton and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark LaVolpa and her brothers and sisters.

Private graveside services were held at Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of the Valley for the kind and compassionate care shown to Rosie.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Rose LaVolpa, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.