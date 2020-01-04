Rose A. Trimble, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose A. Trimble, 67, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Rose was born on February 11, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Steve and Patricia (Korda) Zawilinski.

She was a homemaker who lived for her family.

Rose will always be remembered lovingly by her four sons, Ronnie (Lindsey) Trimble, Tony (Heather) Trimble, Patrick Trimble and Patrick Trimble, Jr.; daughter, Lori Trimble; three grandchildren, R.J. Trimble, Anthony Trimble and Emma Hufnagel; two sisters, Buffy Gasior and Jody Monich and brother, Steve Zawilinski.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patsy Trimble.

Private services were held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

