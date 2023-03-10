YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalie D. DeGise, 85, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at her home.

Rose was born in Youngstown on November 30, 1937, the daughter of Andrew and Rose Kwatera Malloy.

She was a 1955 graduate of South High School.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

She married Anthony N. DeGise on November 3, 1956, spending 54 years of marriage together. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.

She began her work career at Ohio Bell as a telephone operator. While raising her children, she became involved in education and politics serving as a Youngstown Board of Education Member for 12 years. Rose was proud to be one of the founders of the Italian Heritage Foundation board serving as president and involved in the creating the Greater Youngstown Italian Fest which included scholarships and charities to the community.

The most important thing throughout her life was her family. Her passion in life was always doing for others.

Rose is survived by her daughters, Denise Douglass and Danette (Greg) Rodino, both of Canfield; loving grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Merissa (Victor) Daprile and Michael Rodino; great-grandchildren, Victor and Lena Rose; brothers, Dennis (Kathy) and Andrew (Terry) Malloy; sisters, Shirley (Alex) Bagnoli and Barbara Pichiotino; several nieces and nephews; friend, Antoinette (Beanie) Dapolito and beloved dog, Missy.

Rose is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony, who passed January 14, 2010; her parents; brothers, William and Richard Malloy and brother-in-law, Fred Pichiotino.

The family would also like to thank all of her caregivers whom she loved like her family and added so much joy to her life: Jason, Sabrina, Lexie, Neena, Stephanie, Marilyn, Tessa, Angie and Brigida.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio. Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions may be made to The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project Animal Shelter, 384 Collar Price Road, Brookfield Township, Ohio 44403.

