POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Tanner, Sr., 70, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House on Thursday, January 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Ronald was born February 19, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of Emil, Sr. and Minnie Ciccone Tanner.

Ronald was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

He was retired from the Youngstown Water Department.

He resided in Myrtle Beach for six years, which was always his dream until he became ill. He then moved back to the area so his daughter, Ashley, could care for him.

Besides the beach, Ronald loved boxing. It was a family sport. He held a record of 21 and 4 during his career. He was a Youngstown Golden Gloves Champ several times and a Pittsburgh Golden Gloves Champ twice. He also loved all Cleveland sports.

Ronald will always be remembered lovingly by his children, Ashley (Dan) Simerlink of Poland and Nicholas (Noel McAllister) Tanner of Champion and their mom, Teri (Randy) First; Rachel Tanner of Camp Verde, Arizona and Jeffrey Tanner of Camp Verde, Arizona; seven grandchildren whom he loved dearly and brother, Billy (Mary Ann) Tanner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ronnie Tanner, Jr. and two brothers, Emil Tanner, Jr. and Charles Staph.

Family will receive friends from Noon – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, followed by Words of Remembrance at 2:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 30 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.