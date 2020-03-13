Ronald R. Pecchio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald R. Pecchio, 72, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Ronald was born July 19, 1947 in Youngstown, son of the late Andrew and Margaret G. (Scaperotto) Pecchio.

He was a 1965 graduate of Chaney High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Ronald went on to become a firefighter with the Youngstown Fire Department, retiring in 2001 as a Captain after 25 years of service. He also was the owner of Ace West Wholesale Jewelers and worked with his Dad at Pecchio’s Appliances.

He was a member of St. Christine Church, I.A.F.F. and Y.F.D. Local No. 312. In his spare time, Ronald coached his daughter’s softball games and enjoyed taking rides on his Harley and in his Corvette to Dairy Queen and Mill Creek Park, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his daughters and grandchildren.

Ronald will always be remembered lovingly by his two daughters, Dawn Michelle (Jason) Roberts of Louisville, Ohio and Carla (Matthew) Pecchio-Bowen of Canfield; four grandchildren, Madison, Morgan and Mason Bowen and Mia Sophia Roberts; brother, Andrew J. Pecchio; aunt, Florence White; two nieces, Andrea Pecchio and Jennifer Pecchio-Troutman and numerous great-nieces; great-nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16 at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave. in Youngstown, followed by an 11:00 a.m Mass of Christian Burial.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery where full military honors for Ronald’s dedicated service to our country will be provided by great men of V.F.W. Post 9571.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman.

