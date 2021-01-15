Ronald N. Booth, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald N. Booth, 66, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 11, 2021, following a lengthy illness.

Born on June 11, 1954 in Morgantown, West Virginia, he was the son of Juretta Ellen Booth and the late Robert N. Booth.

He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harrison and Mary Booth and maternal grandparents, Harley and Nora Gump.

Ron was a 1975 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked for many years in the workshop of the Youngstown Society of the Blind.

Ron was such a jovial and happy man. Blind since birth, he never let his handicap deter him. He loved going for walks around his neighborhood, watching TV (especially his beloved Cleveland Indians) and listening to his CDs and records. He especially loved his Sirius XM Radio. This allowed him to sing along to all his favorite old-time country songs and listen to his WVU Mountaineers. He was always in awe that the XM radio would allow him to hear broadcasts from all over the country. He also loved spending time with his family and laughing at stories from the past. He was selfless, kind, and a joy to everyone that ever met him.

In addition to his mother, he leaves behind his beloved sister, Sherrie Lynn Booth (at home), who he loved very much. Also left behind to cherish his memory are many cousins, including Connie (Carl) Mason of New Cumberland, West Virginia, Shirley Baker of Toronto, Ohio, Jeanne Songer of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, Jim Barr of New Cumberland, West Virginia and Larry (Sandy) Carpenter of Fairmont, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

Services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Lake Park Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and all guests are expected to wear a mask at all times. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Booth family unless you are attending the service.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this time are encouraged to support the family via phone call, text or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

