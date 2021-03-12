Ronald J. Rossi, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Rossi, 66, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, March 10, 2021. Ron was a stage 4 cancer survivor but had lost his battle after an eight-and-a-half-year long journey.

Ron was born January 21, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of Vincent and Mary (DiBennedetto) Rossi.



Ron was a truck sales engineer for Westgate Ford and Cerni Motors. He was a very accomplished sales engineer earning numerous awards for sales.



Nothing Ron loved more than watching his Steelers with his family and accomplishing the ultimate fan goal in being present with his wife and sons to see his team win Super Bowl XL in Detroit. Ron also loved putting the top down and taking long drives in his Crossfire and hitting the gym with his brother at the YMCA. He loved traveling and taking family vacations.



He was a member of St. Dominic Church and Ron’s faith never let him give up no matter what was put in front of him.

Ron was truly blessed to have such great friends who were always there for support especially his graduating class of ’74 and the entire Cardinal Mooney family.

Ron will always be remembered to his family as Uncle Ron, Ronnie, Ron, Brother Ron and most importantly dad. Out of all those titles his favorite was being Papa Rossi. He also loved being called the “miracle man” and “bionic man” from his doctors at the Cleveland Clinic.

Ron will be forever missed and loved, by his wife, Sandra (Patrick) Rossi whom he married February 5, 1977; two sons, Ronald E. Rossi and Ryan P. (Nicole) Rossi; eight grandchildren, Raiden, Rylin, Marina, Hayli, Quenton, Xathon, Easton and Colson; two brothers, Alexander (Christine) Rossi and Daniel (Patricia) Rossi; sister-in-law, Marie Rossi and in-laws, Patricia Reitmann, David (Connie) Patrick and Richard (Helen) Patrick. He also loved his Boxers and spoiled them every day he could.



Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Vincent Rossi; sister, Patricia Arnoto and brother-in-law Martin Reitmann.



Friends may call on Sunday, March 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church on Monday, March 15, 2021 and everyone is asked to meet directly at the church.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at both the funeral home and church. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Ron’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald J. Rossi, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.