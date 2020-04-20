Ronald Eugene Prenatt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Eugene Prenatt, a general contractor and resident of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 66, at home, of natural causes.

Ronald was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on December 28, 1953.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the U.S.S. Coral Sea {CVA43}.

On August 13, 1997, he married Shirley.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Shirley; four children, Amber, Nathan, Roland and Rob and ten grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents and his son, Ronald, Jr.

His final resting place will be in Venango County, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

At this time no services are planned. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Ronald’s family.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Ronald E. Prenatt, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 21, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.