Ronald Emerson Gatte, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. Gatte, Sr., 82, passed away early Saturday morning, May 16, 2020.

Ron was born January 28, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of Emerson and Edythe (Felton) Gatte.

He was a maintenance mechanic and journeyman for the General Electric Lamp Plant.

Ron was a graduate of East High School.

He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and treasurer for his local union.

He was an avid golfer, loved to fish and active in little league baseball.

Ron will be always remembered lovingly by his wife, Jane (Pezzuolo) Gatte, whom he married in 1961; three children, Mary Lynn (David) Ciccone, Ronald Emerson Gatte, Jr. and John Anthony (Penny) Gatte; seven grandchildren, Steven, Samantha, Brandi, Breanna, Anthony and William Gatte and Andrew Lindberg; three stepgrandchildren, Savannah, Gregory and Jessica Beule and three great-grandchildren, Christian, Isaiah and Destinee Weaeer.

Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Beverly Gatte.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 21, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.