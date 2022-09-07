STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, September 5, 2022, Ron Corpa unexpectedly departed this life due to natural causes.



Ron was born on August 28, 1952, a son of John and Lena Durse Corpa, in the Brownlee Woods area of Youngstown and some of his childhood was also spent with family on the east side, going to Immaculate Conception and Sacred Heart. Ron graduated from Wilson High School and was a star football player for both the Hardhats and the Wilson Redmen, where he made many lifelong friends.

He spent many happy yet painful years building and racing his beautiful blue ’68 Road Runner at Quaker City and Meander, back in the day.

He worked at W.W. Grainger until his retirement.

All those who knew Ron loved much about him; his big heart, his loyalty, his sense of humor that cracked everyone up and the many colorful stories of his youth. He was a fantastic cook, having friends and cousins over for football and food on many Sundays over the years. Despite a tough exterior and some big challenges, you would be hard-pressed to find someone more inherently kind and generous of spirit than Ron.

Left to miss him for the rest of their days is Julie Mohn, who was like a daughter to Ron; cousins, Joe Corpa, Linda (Rich) Eisenbraughn, Melissa Durse and Lori and Suzi Durse; Nicholas A. Durse, Deanna Durse and Stella Durse, who were like a nephew, niece and sister-in-law to him and his best four-legged friend, Tucker.

Ron was preceded in death by an infant brother; his mother, Lena, who died when Ron was two years old; his aunt, Angie Durse Corpa, who became a mother to him; his father, John and his cousin, Nicholas P. Durse.

As per Ron’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services; please remember him with a smile, in an off-color joke or a funny story, a good meal and a cold beer.

Many thanks to the staff at Caprice Health Care Center, whom Ron greatly appreciated during his stay there and also to all those whose visits, phone calls and gifts of good food always made his day.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

