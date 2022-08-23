BLOOMINGDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Allen Swain, 60, from Bloomingdale, Ohio passed away August 20, 2022 at Mercy Health Hospice House in Poland.

He was the son of deceased father Rodney Willis Swain and Wanda (William) Watson.

He was an avid outdoorsman, gun enthusiast and a lifetime member of the Briar Hill Hunting and Fishing Club.

Ron served his country in the US Navy.

Surviving him, in addition to his mom Wanda and William, is the love of his life Stacie Travis of

Bloomingdale; children, Amanda, Hayley (Derek) Boland, Matt, Ashley and stepdaughter Suzanne; siblings, Shannon (Erik), William Jr. (Sue) and Michelle (Larry); and many grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

There will be a 12 Noon memorial service on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bible Baptist Temple, 230 Lettie Avenue in Campbell.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

