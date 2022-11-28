POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Ron Ring peacefully left this earth on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Salem North Healthcare Center. He was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully transitioned.



Ron was the son of Stella Potter of Hertfordshire, England and David Ring of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Ron was an avid boater and loved waterskiing. He enjoyed gardening and being an herbalist. More than anything, he was a family man, loving and caring for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandchildren grow up. He loved unconditionally. He was a devoted father, “Bumpa” and teacher.



Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Stella (Potter) Ring and David Ring of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ron is survived by his children, Karen Long of Youngstown, Ohio, Lorrie (Brian) Smith of Woodstock, Georgia, James Ring of Poland, Ohio, Jennifer (Scott) Ring of Wilmington, Delaware, and Joseph Ring of Poland, Ohio; his grandchildren, Michael (Paula) Long of Youngstown, Ohio, Mark Long of Crestview, Florida, Kristy (Kristy) Long of Houston, Pennsylvania, and Jackson Smith and Shelby Smith of Woodstock, Georgia; and by his great-grandchildren, Alyssa Long and Autumn Long of Youngstown, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests trees be planted at Foxfield Preserve in Wilmot, Ohio.



The family expresses their profound gratitude to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice.



Burial services will be private at Foxfield Preserve in Wilmot, Ohio.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald D. “Ron” Ring, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.