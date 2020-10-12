Robin Ann Daprile, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robin Ann Daprile – a mother, loving wife and avid tennis player – passed away Saturday, October 10, surrounded by family, friends and her beloved dog, Bruce. She was 55 and had been fighting a long battle against breast cancer.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of 35 years, Leo, 57; her sons, Leo, Jr., 28, Lucas (Emily), 27 and Stephen (Sara), 24 and her mother, Stepheny (Jim) Piscuineri.

Calling hours will take place at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 14, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church in Youngstown. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church for Mass.

Robin Ann Lingenfelter was born in Oakland, California.

She went to high school at Austintown Fitch High School.

She was a certified personal trainer and owner of Robin Daprile Fitness.

She met the love of her life, Leo, at age 17 and he was 19, during a drive-in movie.

Robin loved completely and deeply everyone in her life. While her smile brought warmth to a room even in the darkest times, she was also a fierce competitor who loved tennis, fast cars and personal training. Whether it was being on the dance team in high school or besting her opponent in tennis while in the depths of chemotherapy, Robin was a lifelong athlete. Famous for her spaghetti sauce and her canned peppers, she kept her family well-fed and made sure they never missed a Sunday dinner. Never afraid to test the “Lingenfelter Luck,” Robin could be found bankrupting the local casino or outbidding family and close friends in 500. Her happy place was in Lakeside, Ohio, where she loved to walk along the lakefront, tend to her garden and enjoy precious time with her family. As a spiritual person, Robin found peace in nature and being around loved ones.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Patrick and Emily McConnell, Robin’s life-long friends, for caring for her in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Angels for Animals.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Daprile family.

