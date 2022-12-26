POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert T. Fossesco, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born June 25, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Josephine Szura Fossesco.

Robert was a graduate of South High School.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1959-1962.

He retired in 2002 after 44 years of service from Lake Park Metal Stamping and then it became Lake Park Tool and Die.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, Eagles 213 since October 1996, where he served as trustee for over 20 years, Catholic War Veterans Post 1292 and The Lake Milton Boat Club.

In his younger years, Robert was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing. His favorite past times were spending time with his family, vacationing in Florida and spending time at his pool. He especially loved Sunday rides with his wife and spending time with his daughters, shopping or running errands.

Robert will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Linda R. Goist; four daughters, Denise Mincher, Diane (Stephen) Bachani, Barbara (Daniel) Montemarano and Nancy (Philip) Dobransky; nine grandchildren, Michael Mele, Brittany and Jeffrey Bachani, Anthony and Cheyenne Montemarano, Julianna Lisner, and Brooke, Brandon and Brianna Dobransky; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Mele, Zeppelin Montemarano and Amelia Barbados; two brothers, Anthony (Joanne) Fossesco and Thomas (Peggy) Fossesco; sister-in-law, Darlene (Eugene) Yavorcik and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Patricia Latisi and Joyce (Ronald) Garvey.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church, followed by a 11:00 a.m. Mass, with Reverend John Jerek, as celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.