Robert S. Warnock, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. “Bob” Warnock, 69 of North Lima, Ohio died on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital Boardman at 10:42 a.m., after a brief battle with cancer.

Bob was born April 7, 1951 in New Castle Pennsylvania to Roy S. Warnock and Virginia G. McBride.

He graduated in the “Summer of Love” 1969 and went on to earn a BFA in Art from Youngstown State University.

He was a foreman at Arcelor Mittal for 46 years.

Bob was a consummate napper. He enjoined time with family and friends at home and on the job. He had a love a of sci-fi, fast cars and any pet that needed a good scratch.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Robbyn DiTomassi; daughter, Heather Taylor and her husband, Trac Taylor; son, Joshua Warnock and his wife, Becky Dunn; son, Kevin Gallite; daughter, Krista Gallite; daughter, Jennifer Rothermel; son, Brian Warnock; eight grandchildren; sisters, Janice Sherbak and Loretta McAlister and brother, Gary Warnock.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A private family service will be held.

Due to Covid-19 masks will be worn on site and one will be provided if needed.

He will rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank in his honor.

